Bolangir: After three patients tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, the ICU services of Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital in Bolangir district was suspended for seven days, authorities informed.

The doctors and hospital staff who had come in contact with the three COVID-19 affected patients have been asked to undergo 14-day home quarantine. Their swab samples will be sent for testing, informed authorities. The patients undergoing treatment at the Intensive care Unit (ICU) have been sent to other hospitals in the district. The infected patients have been sent to a COVID-19 facility for treatment. Sanitisation of the hospital by the fire brigade is also being done.

Six new positive cases were reported Thursday from Bolangir district. It took the district’s tally to 406. Currently there are 120 active cases while 286 patients have recovered from the disease. So far no deaths have been reported from Bolangir district.

PNN