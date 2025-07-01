Ganjam: Eight members of a family in Satuli village under Ganjam block in Odisha’s Ganjam district were hospitalised Monday after allegedly consuming poisonous mushrooms collected from a nearby forest, a source said.

The affected individuals — identified as Surath Sahu, Sushanti Sahu, Amara Sahu, Raja Sahu, Bipana Sahu, Sweety Sahu, Sapana Sahu and Sukuru Sahu — began vomiting shortly after eating the mushrooms.

They were initially taken to the Khandadeuli Community Health Centre for primary treatment. As their condition worsened, they were shifted in two ambulances to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for further care, the source added.

Doctors at MKCG said all eight patients are in stable condition.

PNN