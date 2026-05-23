Bhubaneswar: Online applications for admission into Class XI for the 2026-27 academic session in Odisha will begin May 26 through the Students Academic Management System (SAMS) portal, an official notification stated Saturday.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Odisha, said in a notification that the online Common Application Form (CAF) submission process will continue till June 30, 11:45 pm, while the first selection merit list will be published July 8 at 11:45 am.

According to the notification, admissions will be conducted for Arts, Science, Commerce, Vocational and Upashastri streams in all Higher Secondary Schools affiliated with the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, and Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University.

Students who have passed the High School Certificate (HSC) examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, or equivalent boards, are eligible to apply.

Selected students under the first phase can take admission between July 9 and July 15. The second selection merit list will be published July 23, while spot admission selection will be announced August 6. Classes for the new academic session will commence July 23.

Applicants have been advised to carefully read the Common Prospectus before filling out the CAF on the SAMS portal. They must retain a print copy of the application form and payment receipt for future reference.

The application fee for General, SEBC and OBC category students has been fixed at Rs 200, while SC and ST students will have to pay Rs 100. No application fee will be charged from Persons with Disabilities with 40 per cent or above disability, transgender applicants and orphans.

The DHSE said all original documents will be verified at the selected Higher Secondary School during admission.