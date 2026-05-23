Bhubaneswar: The airport authorities here launched a surveillance system, including mandatory thermal screening, for international passengers, following the WHO’s declaration of the Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa, an official said Saturday.

Biju Patnaik International Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan said the arrangement for thermal screening has been made as per the health department instructions.

The officials engaged in the screening exercise are also thoroughly checking the 21-day travel history of every passenger in order to ascertain potential risk factors, he said.

“The arrangement has also been made on the airport premises for isolation and testing as per the Ebola screening guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry,” Pradhan said.

An international flight from Bangkok landed at the airport here, and strict surveillance was maintained on the passengers coming from that country.

All the passengers are advised to report any symptoms like high fever, body ache, or unusual fatigue.

The health ministry has asked all states and Union territories to step up surveillance, hospital preparedness and screening of international travellers following the World Health Organization’s declaration of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

The ministry directed states to strengthen surveillance under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) for unusual clusters of cases showing symptoms suggestive of Ebola disease, particularly among people with recent travel history to affected areas.

The symptoms listed in the advisory include fever, weakness, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, rash and red eyes.