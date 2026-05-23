Kendrapara: Two persons were arrested Saturday after nine kg of venison was allegedly seized from their possession in the Gahirmatha forest range in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, the suspected poachers were apprehended in the Sasanpeta forest area and seized the deer meat and nylon nets used in ensnaring wild animals, a forest official said.

Another forest official suspected that the two had laid a trap to ensnare deer or wild boar.

“It seems that the accused persons killed a spotted deer in the forest area. They were booked under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972,” he added.