Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has rejected the bail petitions of 17 accused arrested in connection with the Odisha police sub-inspector recruitment examination scam Saturday.

The case is linked to alleged irregularities in the sub-inspector recruitment examination conducted by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board.

Among those whose bail pleas were rejected are T. Abhimanyu Dora, Muna Mohanty, Priyadarshini Samal, Srikanta Maharana, Lokanath Sahu, Sagar Kumar Gouda, Tafim Ahmad Khan and Suresh Chandra Nayak.

Muna Mohanty, alleged to be the mastermind behind the scam, had earlier been granted interim bail on health grounds.

The High Court has directed Mohanty to surrender within 21 days.