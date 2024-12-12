Chhatrapur: Staffers of the government’s 108 Ambulance service have launched a protest raising several demands at the Sub-divisional Hospital here Wednesday. They have demanded wage revision, reduction in duty hours, and most importantly, reinstatement of the sacked 100 employees. The staffers have shut down GPS facility in the ambulances, resulting in complete disconnection of contact with the control centre. The agitating 108 Ambulance employees said

that they are prepared to provide the services without GPS till their demands are conceded. However, it is not possible for general public to establish contact with ambulance without active GPS facility. Due to the disruption in the free emergency health services, patients are forced to look for alternative arrangements to get their patients to the hospital, which could be life-threatening for critical patients.