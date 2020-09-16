Kota (Rajasthan): At least 11 people, including women and children, were killed after a boat carrying over 30 devotees to a temple in Rajasthan’s Bundi district capsized in the Chambal river here Wednesday morning. Three people are still missing while 20 devotees were rescued, they added. The devotees belonged to the Khatoli–Itawa area of Kota. They were crossing the Chambal river to go to the Kamleshwar temple in Indergarh of Bundi to offer prayers.

The accident took place around 8.45 am near Gotra village under the Khatoli police station. The tragic spot is about 110 kilometers from Kota district headquarters.

The depth of the river where the boat overturned is around 40-45 feet, an official said. He added that a rescue operation was launched by the SDRF and the NDRF.

“At least 11 people have been killed in the mishap in Khatoli while the search for three others is under way,” District Collector Ujjaval Rathore said. He added that 20 people were rescued. According to local residents, 35-50 people were on board with 14 to 15 motorbikes when the accident took place, he added. The district collector said prima facie, a weak structure of the boat caused the mishap.

Area DSP Shubhkaran said the bodies were handed over to families after autopsy. They have lodged a case against the boat’s sailor and owner.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot described the incident as ‘sorrowful and unfortunate’. He expressed condolences to the aggrieved families. The chief minister announced a compensation of Rs 1,00,000 to the kin of each deceased.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is an MP from the Kota-Bundi constituency of Rajasthan, too expressed grief over the incident.