Bhubaneswar: To tackle the rising menace of coronavirus, the Odisha government announced Monday complete shutdown for 11 districts during the weekends.

The shutdown will be observed on all Saturdays and Sundays in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Bolangir. This will be in effect till June 30. The information was given by Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

Offices and all other establishments except for essential services will remain closed on all Saturdays and Sundays in the 11 districts. There will however, be no restriction on movement of health workers, fire personnel and policemen. Petrol pumps will also remain open on these days, informed Tripathy.

PNN