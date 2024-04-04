Bhubaneswar: The twin city Commissionerate Police Wednesday claimed to have arrested 11 members of a notorious gang involved in over two dozens of petty crimes like snatching and bike lifting here. The accused were identified as Binod Das, 22, Anil Das, 19, M Raja, 35, Siba Das, 23, A Prasad, 22, P Ajaya, 20, A Ashok, 20, P Subash, 25, D Srinibash, 22, Samir Pradhan, 19 and N Rajsekhara Achari, 27. They were produced before a City court that sent them to judicial custody.

Addressing media, Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda said at least 27 cases of petty crimes, including chain snatching, have been registered against them at various police stations under Bhubaneswar UPD. Six motorcycles, 50 stolen mobile phones, 17 gold chains, 25 gram worth gold ornaments, Rs 2.5 lakh cash and iron crowbars were seized from them, Panda said, adding five members of the gang are still on the run. Efforts are on to nab them soon.

To rob commuters, Panda said, they would often stage fake road mishaps. “Once a commuter comes to the rescue, they would rob him/her of valuables, including gold jewellery, mobile phone and wallet,” the top cop said. Panda said they would also target parked vehicles. “The miscreants would break the glass of car using slingshots and decamp with the valuables inside. They also stole motorcycles and used those by affixing fake registration plates,” he said. Preliminary investigation revealed that they stayed at a slum on the outskirts of the City to avoid police surveillance, the top cop said, adding that their wives helped them find potential buyers for the stolen jewellery.

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN, OP