Karachi: Four heavily armed militants attacked the busy Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building here with guns and grenades Monday morning. They killed four security guards and a police sub-inspector before being shot dead in an exchange of fire, authorities said. Two civilians were also killed during the shootout. The militants were heavily equipped when they tried to enter the PSX building.

Indiscriminate firing

The militants, who arrived in a car, opened indiscriminate fire and lobbed hand grenades at the main gate of the multi-storey building. They tried to storm the building and enter it ‘Geo News’ reported. The PSX is situated at the II Chundrigar Road, also known as Pakistan’s Wall Street. The police and Rangers’ officials arrived at the scene and killed all the four terrorists near the entrance gates, Sindh Rangers said.

AK-47 rifles, hand grenades, magazines and other explosive material were recovered from the slain terrorists. Police said that the equipment indicated that they had come for a long siege.

Group behind attack

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) linked Majeed Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack. It was also behind Pearl Continental hotel attack in Gwadar last year in which eight people were killed.

Hostage situation averted

Senior police official Sharjeel Kharal said that the attackers were armed with automatic weapons. They came with a mission to create a hostage situation. Several people, including three policemen, have been injured in the incident.

Additional Inspector-General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabbi Memon said that the attackers came in a Corolla car. When they were stopped at the gate, they opened fire. Two of the attackers were killed at the gate itself. However, two others managed to enter the building. However, they were quickly found out and subsequently eliminated. “None of the militants entered the main building,” Memon said.

According to ‘Geo News’ the stock exchange is operational and trading is going on despite the attack.

Panic among people

The firing by militants caused panic among the people in the building. The building and surrounding areas have been sealed and people were evacuated from the back door.

“An unfortunate incident took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. They (militants) made their way from our parking area and opened fire on everyone,” Abid Ali Habib, Director, PSX said.

Attack condemned

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah condemned the attack. He said that the attack was ‘akin to an attack on national security and economy’. “Anti-state elements want to take advantage of the virus situation,” he said.