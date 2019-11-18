Bhubaneswar: A staggering 11,018 rape cases have been registered across the state in between 2015 and September 2019, Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra told the Assembly, Monday.

In a written reply to a question of BJP member Shankar Oram, Mishra said 11,018 rape cases have been registered in the state of which 6,085 victims are minor. At least 70 rape and murder cases have been filed during the period, he said.

While 2,286 rape cases were filed in 2015, it has slightly come down to 2,144 in 2016 and again increased to 2,221 and 2,502 in 2017 and 2018 respectively. This year, the number of rape cases registered till September stands at 1,865, the minister said.

According to the minister’s statement, 1,212 minor girl rape cases was registered in 2015 while the number of cases in 2016 was 1,204. After 2016, the minor girl rape cases increased to 1,283 in 2017 and 1,430 last year. This year, he said, as many as 956 such cases have been reported till September.

About 70 rape and murder cases were filed in the state in between 2015 and September 2019. The highest of 18 cases each have been reported in 2016 and 2017 while 15 cases registered last year and 12 in 2015. This year, so far, six rape and murder cases were reported, Mishra stated.

The government is taking all possible steps for proper counselling of the victims and how they will get benefits from Victim Compensation Scheme, he pointed out.

In another reply, the MoS Home said 10,019 molestation and 501 dowry cases have been registered in 2018. Till September this year, 7,706 molestation and 337 dowry cases were reported.