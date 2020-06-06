Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Saturday said that 112 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

“Another 112 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged. 33 from Kendrapara, 16 from Bolangir, 11 from Jajpur, 10 from Sundargarh, 8 from Jagatsinghpur, 7 from Ganjam, 7 from Khurdha, 4 each from Cuttack and Sonepur, 3 each from Baleswar, Puri and Sambalpur, 2 from Nayagarh and 1 from Mayurbhanj,” tweeted health department.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 1,716.

According to state government data as of Saturday, 2,781 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 1,055 cases are active, 1,716 have recovered and eight persons have died. Another two persons died of co-morbidities while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

It may be mentioned here that the state also reported 173 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day. Of the 173 cases, 150 were in quarantine centres, where people returning from different states are staying. Twenty-three others were detected with the infection during contact-tracing exercises.

The state health department has so far tested 1,72,621 samples out of which a total of 3,611 samples were tested Friday.