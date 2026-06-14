Kolkata: Trinamool Congress general secretary and the party’s Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, is scheduled to appear at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police later Sunday for interrogation in the signature mismatch case.

The case involves the signatures of some Trinamool legislators on an official document submitted in the West Bengal Assembly.

This would be the second appearance of Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of the former West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, at the CID office for interrogation in this case.

Earlier, he was grilled for around six hours on the evening of June 11.

That time, he appeared for interrogation after a single-judge vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court had set a deadline for his appearance at the CID office by 6 p.m. June 11.

Journalist-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress legislator Kunal Ghosh has also been summoned for interrogation in the matter at CID headquarters at Bhabani Bhaban in South Kolkata on Sunday. There is a possibility that the CID investigating officers might question Banerjee and Ghosh together, sources said.

In fact, Abhishek Banerjee will be undergoing a series of interrogations Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, June 15, he is to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its Salt Lake office, located in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, in connection with the multi-crore cash-for-school-job case in West Bengal.

The ED has already served him a notice in the matter June 3.

Finally, Tuesday, June 16, he is again supposed to appear at the CID headquarters to face interrogation in connection with a case where he has been accused of inciting violence and threatening Union Home Minister Amit Shah before the recently concluded Assembly polls in the state.

The CID officials served him a notice in the matter on the evening of June 12.