Sambalpur: Healthcare services in VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) have been in tatters with 115 regular posts of doctors lying vacant in the hospital, a report said.

It has been two years since the posts are lying vacant in the hospital which is a major hub of healthcare services in western Odisha.

The hospital authorities instead of taking steps to fill up the posts have sought clarification from the state government on problems in appointment.

Reports said VIMSAR is an autonomous body which is governed by special rules and power. The authorities can make purchases of any medical essentials and make appointments.

However, despite being an autonomous body, the hospital authorities are behaving in a manner as they have no freedom to take any decision in making appointments.

As per records, the authorities had made appointments on their own. Rules have it that the authorities can put forth demand before the state government and make temporary appointments whenever there is a staff crunch.

As many as 115 doctor posts were vacant in the hospital by June 2021. The hospital has 35 posts of professors out of which 15 have been appointed. Similarly, against 71 posts of associate professors, 45 are working.

The hospital has 143 assistant professor posts out of which 74 are working.

Recently, the Odisha State Public Service Commission (OPSC) published a notification for filling up the vacant posts of 380 assistant professors in other medical colleges of the state.

This has sparked fear and resentment in various quarters here. People fear that contractual doctors working in VIMSAR might appear for the interview for appointment and shift to other hospitals.

As a result, people have sought the process of recruitment to begin.

When contacted, Professor Dr Lalit Meher, director of VIMSAR, denied that VIMSAR would not face any doctor shortage and the OPSC interview will not be of any problem.

He said no doctor can be forcibly asked to work in the hospital which is a violation of their freedom. It is feared that some doctors working in regular posts or temporarily might clear the interview and shift to other hospitals.

He said that the appointments will be made once the state government issues direction in this regard.

Notably, VIMSAR is the premier medical college and hospital in the region on which people from western Odisha as well as Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand depend on it for healthcare services.

