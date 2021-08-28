Puri: The Puri district administration and the district child protection unit Saturday provided financial assistance to 117 children under the Ashirbad scheme of the state government.

Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu provided the assistance through videoconferencing. She also interacted with the children on various issues.

“We have provided financial assistance to 117 children under Ashirbad scheme in the first phase. Steps have been taken to provide free education to the beneficiaries in government/private schools. They have been provided with free uniforms and books. The beneficiaries would be included under several other welfare schemes of the state government,” Sahu said.

The state government had launched the Ashirbad scheme in June this year to provide financial assistance and other benefits to children who lost their parents or the main earning member of the family on or after April 1, 2020 due to Covid-19 or other reasons.

As per the announcement, Rs 2,500 per month will be provided to the children who have lost both parents to Covid-19 and Rs 1,500 per month to those who have lost a single parent to the virus on or after April 1, 2020.

The amount will be transferred to the bank accounts of the guardians/caretakers of such children till they attain the age of 18. The assistance will not be provided in case the child has been adopted.

The beneficiaries will be included under the central/state food security scheme and the state government’s Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana for availing free medical services.

Such children can also continue in schools in which they were studying before the demise of their parents. If the relative, who has taken responsibility, resides elsewhere, arrangement of schooling will be made in that case. If necessary, the state government will help in the admission of such children in Adarsh Vidyalaya or Central School. The state government will assist these children to pursue higher education under the Green Passage scheme.

As per the scheme, the relative, who would take the responsibility of the orphaned/hapless kid, would be eligible for a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana. Out-of-turn allotment will be made for him/her. The relative will be covered under other government welfare schemes as per his/her eligibility.

“We have identified 528 children for inclusion under Ashirbad scheme. Details of 269 kids were verified and 117 among them have been included in the scheme in the first phase,” said an official of the district administration.

According to the official, a total of 24 kids from Puri municipality area, 26 from Brahmagiri, two from Satyabadi, 18 from Nimapara, six from Kakatpur, three from Puri Sadar, eight from Pipli, three from Kanas, 12 from Krushnaprasad, seven from Delang, three from Gop and five from Astarang have been included under the scheme.