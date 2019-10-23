Puri: As many as 32 willing house owners belonging to 12 families have sold their land to the district administration for the proposed Jagannath temple heritage project to ensure safety and security of the 12th century shrine and the devotees.

The district administration has identified private land within the 75 metre radius of Meghanad Wall of Srimandir to be acquired for the security and safety of the temple as well as the pilgrims.

The administration had announced 10 per cent hike on the land cost if anyone voluntarily sells his land to the administration. The amount would be paid in addition to compensation given as per the rehabilitation and resettlement Act 2013.

It has started buying private land from the willing parties under the voluntary offering for sale of land to the administration since Monday.

Initial survey indicated that about 298 private land holdings located in Baselisahi, Manikarnikasahi, Markandswarsahi, Kalikadebisahi, Balisahi and Dolamandapsahi mouzas need to be acquired for creating the 75 metre corridor around the Meghanad Wall of Srimandir.

Within one month’s time given for making the voluntary offer 32 persons have applied to the administration expressing their willingness to sell their lands.

In the meanwhile, the month-long social impact assessment survey of likely-to-be-displaced families was concluded. Land acquisition notice as per the law was published.

While five families had sold their land Monday for about Rs 9 crore, seven families sold their land to the administration Tuesday.

About Rs 21 crore was paid inclusive of 10 per cent hike money. They executed sale deeds in the Sub Registrar court in favour of administration while the consideration money was deposited by the administration into their bank accounts online.

Official sources said more and more persons have shown interest to sell their land and house coming under 75 metre radius of the temple wall to administration. In view of the good response, the administration had written to the state government to allow one month more time to accommodate the willing families to sell their property.