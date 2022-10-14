Dhenkanal: Hundreds of lawyers affiliated to the Kamakhyanagar Bar Association observed a 12-hour bandh in the town over alleged attack on lawyers. The agitating lawyers accused police of inaction in the case. All government and private offices, educational institutions, and business establishments have been closed in view of the bandh. Two lawyers and two court staffers had gone to a hotel at Baligorada September 28 night to have some food. A group of six to seven youths attacked them over a trivial issue.

As a result, all four of them fell unconscious. Later police rescued them and admitted tem to Kamakhyanagar hospital. Hours later, senior lawyer Shasadhar Mohanty was shifted to Cuttack while the three others were treated there. 15 days have passed, but the police have arrested only one person while the rest of the miscreants are moving freely, it was alleged.

Lawyers accused the police of taking no action against the culprits. The Bar Association called for a 12-hour bandh Thursday. Many other organisations including Private Bus Owners’ Association, Taxi Association, Journalists’ Association, and Senior Citizens’ Forum supported the bandh.