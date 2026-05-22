Berhampur: At least six people were killed and four others injured after a bus collided with an autorickshaw in Odisha’s Ganjam district Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Ladkapalli Square under the Purushottampur Police Station limits when the bus hit the three-wheeler, a senior officer said.

“Three people died on the spot, and three others succumbed to their injuries at a hospital. All of them were passengers of the autorickshaw. Four injured had initially undergone treatment at Kodala Community Health Centre and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur,” he said.

The bus was travelling to Berhampur from Purushottampur, and the three-wheeler was heading to the Maa Singhasini shrine, when the accident occurred.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, the officer added.