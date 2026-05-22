Joda: A student committed suicide by hanging Wednesday evening after failing in the Plus II examination in Keonjhar district. The deceased was identified as Shubham Pradhan, son of Deb Narayan Pradhan, a resident of the Railway Colony area near Jurudi under Bamebari police limits in Keonjhar.

According to police, Shubham was a Plus II Science student at Karanjia Government College. The results were announced Wednesday. Police said Deb Narayan was at his shop in the afternoon when Shubham allegedly hanged himself inside a room of the house.

His mother and sis ter noticed him through a window and immediately rescued him before rushing him to a private hospital in Joda. However, doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. On being informed, Bamebari police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.