Bargarh: Police in Bargarh district Thursday arrested a rape accused who had reportedly remained absconding for 16 years. The accused, identified as Sahadev alias Gangadhar Pandey, 42, of Mahada village under Bhatli police station limits, was produced before a court in Bargarh and later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected. According to police, a woman had lodged a complaint at Bhatli police station April 7, 2010, alleging that Pandey had raped her.

A case had been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape and cheating. Police said the accused had been on the run since the incident. Despite repeated efforts, officers were unable to trace him for years. The government had also announced a reward of `500 for information leading to his arrest. Police said the victim and her family expressed relief after the arrest of the accused.