Bhadrak: In view of COVID-19 outbreak and increase in positive cases across Bhadrak, the district administration has tightened lockdown restrictions on denizens.

That said, the 12-hour curfew has led to immense trouble for the fish and vegetable farmers of the district.

Local farmers here said they find it difficult to reach out to vendors for timely supply of the perishables.

Earlier, the farmers used to collect fishes and vegetables in the early hours of the day and transport the same for timely disposal.

They are not able to transport in a time-bound manner given the present scenario and that has led to huge losses for them owing to the perishable nature of the goods. The farmers have appealed to Bhadrak collector and police SP seeking passes that would enable them to carry out their business as earlier.