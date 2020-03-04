Bhubaneswar: Doctors of a city-based hospital have removed a 12-kg tumour from the abdomen of a differently-abled man who was also suffering from a rare genetic disease.

The patient, identified as Chandrakant Sharma, 29, was suffering from a rare genetic disorder called Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF-1) and was diagnosed that he was carrying a bulky cancer of 20cmx20cm.

Under this disorder, the patient sees changes in his skin colour which is later followed by multiple benign tumors along the nerves of the skin, brain, and other parts of the body. “NF-1 had affected his mobility. He had multiple tumours affecting his spinal cord further leading to Scoliosis, which caused an abnormal curve of the spine. The patient, over the period of 10-15 years, also developed 12kg tumour bulging out of the stomach,” said sources at BR Kalinga Hospital.

“It was a high risk surgery. We formed a panel of doctors to treat him. NF-1 affects one in 1 lakh human population. After the successful operation and removal of the bulky tumour he was much relived and it improved his quality of life,” said Dr Ramya Ranjan Behera, laproscopic surgeon from the hospital who conducted the surgery.

The doctor claimed that the tumours developed inside his body was non-cancerous in nature but hosting it inside the body was leading to anaemia and blood loss which could have put his life at risk. He said that many doctors had earlier refused treating him due to high risk involved in the surgery.