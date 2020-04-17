Guna (Madhya Pradesh): It could not get any more trendy and simple. Twelve Muslim couples entered the wedlock despite the lockdown Friday — through video conference.

Reformist Muslims have been organising mass marriages at Guna every April for some years now. Just as the coronavirus crisis seemed to disrupt this year’s schedule, the Sheher Qazi of Guna offered to conduct the ‘nikah’ online.

All rules prescribed to maintain social distancing were observed meticulously when Qazi Nurullah Yusufzai of the city got the rituals conducted through video calls sitting in front of his laptop in the Qazi’s office Friday.

All the 12 grooms and brides offered their consent to the marriage on a video call. In less than an hour, they were married without stepping out of their homes.

The lockdown has been in force since March 25 across the country in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, forcing people to stay indoors.

In Madhya Pradesh, Shahar Qazis of many cities, including Bhopal, Indore and Raisen, have appealed to the people of the community to follow the lockdown rules to check the spread of coronavirus.

Qazi Zaheeruddin of Raisen Friday appealed to the Muslims to take all precautions advised by the government and not leave their homes unless there is an emergency. They have asked the faithful to observe these rules even during Ramzan and pray at home.