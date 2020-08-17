Sambalpur: As the water level in the Hirakud reservoir increasing continuously due to incessant rain in upper catchment area, as many as 12 sluice gates of Hirakud dam were opened Monday.

While the maximum storage capacity of the reservoir stands at 630 feet, the water level of the reservoir stood at 615.41 feet Monday.

According to sources, the inflow of water into the reservoir was 2,04,079 cusecs and at the same time the outflow was 1,93,353 cusecs of water. The water was being released through sluice gates, power channel and different canals. Taking note of the heavy inflow of water into the Hirakud reservoir, the dam authorities have kept the gates open.

Notably, the dam had released this season’s first flood water June 25. The flood water was released through sluice gate 7 around 10.05am. There are 64 sluice gates including 24 on the right and 40 on the left side of the dam to release flood water. Each sluice gate has the capacity to discharge 16,440 cusecs of water.

PNN