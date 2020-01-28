Bhubaneswar: Three persons were arrested from Bhubaneswar after the Commissionerate Police seized 124 grams of brown sugar from their possession in two separate raids Monday.

The identities of the smugglers are yet to be ascertained, but it is learnt that one of them is a diploma student who was also involved in the drug racket. They have been taken in custody for their alleged involvement in drug peddling.

Sources said, a Quick Action Team (QAT) with the collaboration of police officials conducted a raid in Saheed Nagar locality and arrested a person in this connection. They have also seized 100 gram brown sugar worth over Rs 10 lakh. The narcotic item was also trafficked to Bhubaneswar from Balasore district.

On the other hand, Chandrasekharpur police have arrested two youths and seized 24 gram brown sugar from Patia locality of Bhubaneswar, including a diploma student in this connection.

PNN