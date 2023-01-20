Bhubaneswar: As many as 128 appointment letters were given to meritorious candidates as part of Rozgar Mela held in Bhubaneswar Friday.

The newly inducted candidate will serve in Indian Railways, Assam Rifles, Income Tax Department, IIT Bhubaneswar, EPFO, Indian Post, NALCO, ESIC, BSF, SAIL, and other government departments and organisations.

Meanwhile, addressing this drive via videoconferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed electronically 71,426 appointment letters to recruits in different government departments.

Modi informed that more opportunities for employment and self-employment were being created in a rapidly growing India that is taking huge strides in the infrastructure and allied sectors. Besides, the Prime Minister stated that his government had effected broad changes in the recruitment process by making it more streamlined and time-bound while boosting transparency and speed.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions under the central government like junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspectors, sub-inspectors, constables, stenographers, junior accountants, grameen dak sevaks, income tax inspectors, teachers, nurses, doctors, social security officers among others.

In June last year, the Prime Minister Rozgar Meladirected various ministries and departments to fill up 10 lakh government vacancies in mission mode by December 2023.

Friday’s Rozgar Mela was the third edition of the initiative that was launched on October 22, 2022 when the Prime Minister handed out appointment letters to 75,000 people. More than 71,000 job aspirants were handed over appointment letters November 22, 2022.

According to official data, the Prime Minister has handed over appointment letters to more than 2.17 lakh persons under the Rozgar Mela so far.

