Cuttack: As many as 13 healthcare institutions in state, including SCB Medical College and Hospital here, can carry out organ transplantations with the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) declaring the facilities as organ harvesting centre.

While SCB has been allowed for renal and corneal transplantations, Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur got a go-ahead for corneal transplantation.

Kalinga Hospital, CARE Hospitals, Apollo Hospitals, Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences and Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital in Bhubaneswar got DMET nod for performing renal transplantation.

Similarly, AMRI Hospitals in Bhubaneswar can now perform kidney and corneal transplantations, while LV Prasad Eye Institute in the Capital city has been allowed to perform corneal transplantations among other prominent healthcare institutions.