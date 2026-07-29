New Delhi/Kyiv: At least 13 Indian seafarers are among the 15 crew members stranded aboard a cargo vessel at Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port as drone and missile attacks continue in the vicinity of the strategic Black Sea harbour, according to the Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI).

The sailors’ union has warned that the crew is caught in what it described as a “terrible and life-threatening situation”, saying those onboard are living in “constant fear of a direct hit at any moment” as hostilities between Russia and Ukraine continue near the port.

In a post on X, the FSUI appealed for immediate intervention by the Indian government and other stakeholders to ensure the crew’s safety.

“M.V. AMIR1, currently at Ukrainian port Chornomorsk with 15 crew on board, including 13 Indian seafarers, is trapped in a terrible and life-threatening situation,” the union said in a post on X.

It further stated, “Repeated drone and missile attacks are being attempted in the immediate vicinity of the vessel. The crew is living under constant fear of a direct hit at any moment.”

The union urged the Indian government, the shipowners, the vessel’s flag state and other relevant authorities to take immediate steps to secure the safety of the crew and arrange their early evacuation and repatriation.

The FSUI also shared a video purportedly recorded from onboard the vessel, showing thick plumes of smoke rising from areas surrounding the ship, underscoring the deteriorating security situation at the Black Sea port.

As of now, neither the Ministry of External Affairs nor the shipping company operating the vessel has issued an official statement regarding the incident.

The latest distress call comes amid a series of attacks involving merchant vessels operating in and around Ukraine’s southern coastline in recent days, with the Black Sea emerging as an increasingly dangerous zone for civilian shipping.

On July 18, the MV OMORFI was struck while transiting the Black Sea in Russian territorial waters. The vessel had 10 crew members onboard, including three Indian nationals. One Indian seafarer was killed in the attack. Following the incident, the Embassy of India in Russia remained in contact with the concerned authorities regarding the case.

A day later, on July 19, Russia struck the MV GOLDEN LEO as it was departing Ukraine’s Port of Odesa. Four Indian seafarers lost their lives in that attack. India subsequently summoned Russian Charge d’Affaires Vladimir Ladonov to lodge a strong protest over the strike on the merchant vessel.

With those incidents, at least five Indian seafarers were killed in separate attacks in the Black Sea last week.

In another incident, the Palau-flagged cargo vessel MV AGN Ragnar was hit near the Port of Odesa late on Saturday evening. Two Indian seafarers who were onboard the vessel remain missing.

In the wake of the recent attacks, India has summoned both Russian and Ukrainian diplomats to convey its strong protest over the repeated strikes affecting civilian merchant vessels.

New Delhi has also called for ensuring the safety and security of commercial shipping and civilian seafarers operating in international waters amid the ongoing conflict.

IANS