Cuttack: In a worrying development, 13 more students of a private college here tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. With this, the total number of infected students in the college reached 25. Twelve students of the same college had earlier tested positive Wednesday.

Contact tracing of the COVID-19 infected students was carried out as per the safety protocols issued by State Health department. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) authorities conducted rapid antigen tests of 71 others in the college after the first lot of 12 students had tested positive. When the reports came, 13 more were found to have been infected by the COVID-19 virus.

“In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, authorities have put the infected students under quarantine at the college hostel,” CMC health officer Satyabrata Mohapatra said.

The college and its hostels have been shut down for the next 10 days from Wednesday. The Cuttack district administration took the measure to prevent spread of the deadly virus.

PNN