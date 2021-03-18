Rayagada: A four-member team of Vigilance sleuths raided the house of assistant executive engineer Birendra Khara at Balaji Tower of Kasturi Nagar area in Rayagada district Thursday morning.

Khara’s father-in-law Sadananda Sunia is the forest ranger at Khariar area in Nuapada district and in this link, Khara’s house was raided.

The team led by Rayagada Vigilance DSP Ananta Mallick conducted the raid, a Vigilance official said.

Khara presently works in Rayagada Works Department. His house was raided in connection with assets of his father-in-law that are disproportionate to his known sources of income. Cash, several important documents and ATM cards were seized by the anti-corruption wing, the Vigilance official added.

Details of movable and immovable properties seized have not been ascertained yet as the raid is still underway.

Notably, in another incident Thursday, separate Vigilance teams carried out raids at the forest ranger Sunia’s office chamber, his residential house at Sinapali and his relatives’ houses.

