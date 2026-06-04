Bhubaneswar: On the second anniversary of the BJP coming to power in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday, termed this day two years ago “momentous” in the state’s political history and sought the cooperation of all to take the state to the pinnacle of prosperity.

He asserted the state government was working with full commitment for the overall development of every section of society, giving utmost importance to administrative transparency, responsibility and welfare of the people.

“Today, June 4, is a momentous and glorious day in the political history of Odisha. Two years ago, on this day, you gave a historic and clear vote in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party with the resolve of change,” Majhi said in a X post.

The people’s vote in favour of the BJP led to the formation of a strong government in the state, he said, adding it has also broken the long-standing stagnation and laid the foundation for building a “clean, prosperous and progressive Odisha”.

Majhi said the state’s BJP government follows the ideals of service, good governance and poor welfare policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Our double-engine government has ushered in a new era of development in Odisha in the past two years in coordination with the centre and the state.”

“Your unwavering faith and trust have made our resolve even stronger and more powerful. We are continuously moving towards making Odisha a leading state in the country through service and development.

“Let us all join this great sacrifice of building a ‘developed India’ with ‘prosperous Odisha’ and take our beloved Odisha to the pinnacle of prosperity,” the chief minister added.

ପ୍ରିୟ ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀ,

ଆଜି ଜୁନ୍ ୪ ତାରିଖ, ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ରାଜନୈତିକ ଇତିହାସରେ ଏକ ଯୁଗାନ୍ତକାରୀ ଓ ଗୌରବମୟ ଦିବସ। ଦୁଇ ବର୍ଷ ପୂର୍ବେ ଆଜିର ଦିନରେ ଆପଣମାନେ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନର ସଂକଳ୍ପ ନେଇ ଭାରତୀୟ ଜନତା ପାର୍ଟି ସପକ୍ଷରେ ଏକ ଐତିହାସିକ ଓ ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ଜନମତ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଥିଲେ। ଆପଣଙ୍କର ସେହି ପବିତ୍ର ଜନମତ କେବଳ ଏକ ଶକ୍ତିଶାଳୀ ସରକାର ଗଠନ… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) June 4, 2026

The BJP formed its maiden government in the state June 12, 2024, after it won the Assembly polls June 4 by securing 78 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly.

Majhi, a four-time MLA from the Keonjhar assembly seat, was a surprise pick of the BJP as its first chief minister in Odisha.

BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said that though the BJP formed a government in Odisha due to the number game, the people still prefer Naveen Patnaik as their leader.

In the 2024 elections, the BJD secured more votes (40.22 per cent) than the BJP (40.07 per cent).

“The people have trust in Naveen Ji and his leadership,” Mishra said, adding the Biju Janata Dal was playing the role of a “responsible” opposition party in Odisha.