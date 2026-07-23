Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday said his government has attracted investment intents worth nearly Rs 20 lakh crore during the past two years and the state now stands at the threshold of a “second industrial revolution”.

Majhi made this statement while addressing representatives of several industry associations Thursday.

The industry associations felicitated Majhi as Odisha ranked fifth among the investment-friendly states in the NITI Aayog’s Investment Friendliness Index 2026.

Addressing the gathering, Majhi said the recognition by NITI Aayog is a testament to the state’s commitment to fostering a conducive business environment and accelerating inclusive industrial development.

He said the pace of industrial development witnessed over the last two years is unprecedented in Odisha’s history.

“Today, Odisha stands at the threshold of a second industrial revolution. This recognition by NITI Aayog belongs to the people of the state, Team Odisha and our industry partners who have contributed to building a vibrant industrial ecosystem,” he said.

The chief minister said that since assuming office, the government has attracted investment intents worth nearly Rs 20 lakh crore.

Through regular meetings of the Single Window Clearance Authority and High-Level Clearance Authority, 453 industrial projects have been approved, with a proposed investment of about Rs 9.50 lakh crore and the potential to generate employment for more than 5.75 lakh people, he said.

Highlighting the government’s focus on implementation, he said 151 projects have already commenced through ground-breaking and inauguration ceremonies, representing investments of over Rs 3.11 lakh crore and creating employment opportunities for more than 2.40 lakh people.

“Our determination is as strong as the Himalayas. We will continue strengthening our industrial ecosystem, and with the support of our industry partners, Odisha will soon emerge among the top three industrial states in the country,” he asserted.

The CM thanked investors, industry associations and all stakeholders for their continued trust in Odisha and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to building a prosperous, industrially advanced and employment-driven Odisha.

Congratulating the chief minister, Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain said, “This recognition is a testament to the government’s visionary leadership, progressive industrial policies, and unwavering commitment to making Odisha one of India’s most competitive investment destinations.”

Odisha IT minister Mukesh Mahaling said, “The dedicated leadership of Mohan Charan Majhi has enhanced Odisha’s reputation on both the national and global stage, strengthened investor confidence, and positioned the state as a preferred destination for investment and industrial growth.”

Industry leaders and representatives from several bodies, including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), the Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI), and the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), felicitated the CM.