Puri: ISKCON has agreed to adhere to the traditional customs of Puri’s Rath Yatra, accepting an appeal from Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deba amid the controversy over the observance of the festival on dates outside the prescribed Hindu calendar.

In a statement issued Thursday, ISKCON said it would follow the suggestions and guidelines put forward by the Gajapati Maharaja regarding the conduct of Rath Yatra and affirmed its commitment to preserving the established traditions associated with Lord Jagannath.

The clarification comes amid growing concerns over the celebration of “untimely” Rath Yatra at various locations. ISKCON reiterated that it does not support holding the festival outside its traditional schedule.

Madhupandit Das, chairman of the ISKCON-Akshaya Patra Foundation, said the organisation holds the centuries-old customs of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri in the highest regard and remains committed to respecting its religious traditions.