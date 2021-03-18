Dhenkanal: The State’s prominent tourist destination Saptasajya in Dhenkanal district will undergo a beautification operation soon. The administration chalked out plans for the purpose Wednesday.

The natural surroundings of Saptasajya hills will be rejuvenated and necessary steps will be taken for its development as well. This was decided at a district level meeting of administrative officials in the evening, chaired by Dhenkanal Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera.

Thousands of tourists from and outside Dhenkanal district throng the famous tourist destination round the year. The Raghunathjew shrine attracts devotees and visitors in large numbers during Ram Navami.

Earlier in the day, District Collector Behera visited the picnic spot including the Raghunathjew temple. He directed the officials to prepare an estimate of the proposed development project.

“Saptasajya will be developed into a more attractive tourist destination in Dhenkanal. The available rivulet water will be preserved through a check-dam, be treated and made usable. The Raghunathjew temple infrastructure will be developed, including parking slot construction, electrification, toilets and mega drinking water projects works under the plan,” the district Collector said.

Adequate funds will be allocated and the project work will be completed before Ram Navami this year, the Collector added.

Dhenkanal project director DRDA Narottam Behera, Sub-Collector and District Endowment Officer (DEO) Saphalya Mandit Pradhan and several other senior officials and people’s representatives accompanied the Collector during his visit to Saptasajya.

PNN