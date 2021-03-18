Bhubaneswar/Balasore: A private finance company in Bhubaneswar seized a sports utility vehicle (SUV), which was being used as a police vehicle, for default in EMI payment,.

According to a source, the private vehicle (bearing registration number OD-01 V-8962) was being used on monthly rent basis and engaged at Sahadevkhunta police station in Balasore district. The incident has brought embarrassment for Balasore police.

A team of police had come to Bhubaneswar to arrest an accused in Khandagiri area of the capital city Wednesday. A recovery team of the private finance company intercepted the SUV near Patrapada area at around 4.30 pm and seized the vehicle for non-payment of EMI.

As the actual owner of the SUV had not paid EMI for several months, the recovery team siezed the police vehicle, a police official expressed.

Later, the seized SUV was handed over to Khandagiri police and the Sahadevkhunta police team returned to Balasore in a separate vehicle.

PNN