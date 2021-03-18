Keonjhar: Forest Department officials here had taken away a wild boar ‘Dhuda’ seven days ago from the possession of a woman in Purushottampur village under Telkoi forest range in Keonjhar.

The woman was accused of keeping the protected wild animal as a pet.

However, the separated wild boar made the woman emotional by coming back to its foster-home in the village Wednesday afternoon. Dhuda’s foster-mother Kuntala could not hold back her tears after finding her pet return after seven days.

Also read: Odia actress Varsha Priyadarshini files fresh complaint against in-laws

The woman Kuntala Kumari Penthei of Purushottampur village had reared the wild boar within the available comforts of her own home when the animal was a calf and away from its wild habitat.

Some villagers of Purushottampur spotted Dhuda while wandering in Kamalang reserve forest which is 25 km away from the village. After the villagers informed the woman about Dhuda’s whereabouts, Kuntala and her daughter Rajashri rushed to the forest and found it limping on one leg there.

“I want the government to make necessary provisions for Dhuda to live along with us,” demanded the woman’s son Swosti Penthei.

On being contacted, Telkoi forest ranger said, “I know the wild boar has returned to its masters in the village. Appropriate steps will be taken in this connection after discussion with my higher-ups.”

PNN