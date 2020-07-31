Keonjhar: Keonjhar district reported 16 new positive cases Friday, taking the district’s tally to 757.

Out of the 16 new cases, 13 contracted the virus from two earlier patients.

These two patients are now being regarded as super spreaders in the locality.

Out of the 16 new cases, eight have been reported from ward numbers 4, 5, 7 and 12 under Anandapur municipality area and five are from Hatadihi block.

Of the remaining three cases, while Harichandanpur block and Champua block reported one each, the third one was quarantined in the suspect ward of a COVID-19 hospital.

Meanwhile, all the patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals and contact tracing is underway.

Out of the 757 COVID-19 patients in the district, 255 patients are still undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals and 502 patients have so far been discharged from hospitals.

PNN