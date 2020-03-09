Jaipur: Thirteen people, including seven policemen, were injured Monday in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in this Rajasthan’s Alwar district, officials said.

Police personnel were rushed to a village in Alwar on receiving information of a clash between two groups, they said. However, when they reached the spot, the police were attacked with sticks and stones and shots were fired too, the officials informed.

“Seven policemen were injured in the attack. A police vehicle was also damaged. Police teams fired eight rounds to control the situation,” SP (Alwar) Paris Anil Deshmukh stated.

Six people sustained injuries in police action to bring the situation under control. All the 13 have been hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

The police said Jasram Gurjar, Devi Singh Gurjar and their accomplices had encroached on a plot of land which led to an argument and the clash.

“Seven persons, including Jasram and his son Manpal, have been arrested. Jasram and three other arrested persons have criminal records,” Deshmukh said. He added that an investigation has been launched.

Additional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

