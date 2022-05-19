Bolangir: The Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH) in Bolangir has received the approval for Post Graduate studies in medical science, said sources.

The college till now had facilities for MBBS studies in medical science. However, after launch of PG courses teaching in two-year post MBBS diploma courses have started from May 2022.

The college has received nod for 13 PG seats from National Board of Examination (NBE), sources from the district information and public relations department (DIPRO) said.

The PG courses have been launched in medicine, ear, nose and throat (ENT), ophthalmology and radiology departments and teachings are being imparted to the students after their admission.

The admission for these courses were conducted through National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and PG entrance examination under 50 per cent of all India quota and 50 per cent of state quota from February till May this year.

The BBMCH has successfully managed to get the approval for admission to PG seats which were sanctioned to it on the basis of a pan-India appraisal of teaching standard in the medical college, quality of healthcare services, available infrastructure and the type of faculties available in the institution.

Notably, BBMCH is the lone medical college among the newly established four medical colleges in the state where facilities for studies in PG courses have been launched.

The approval has authenticated the quality of teaching and availability of other facilities in the medical college. Principal-cum-Dean Prof Sabita Mohapatra has congratulated all the staff and faculty for the huge success.