Chennai: Thirteen Tamil Nadu fishermen, including one who sustained gunshot injuries, arrived in Chennai after their release from Sri Lankan custody.

The fishermen were released late last night.

The fishermen, hailing from Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal, were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard January 27 for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line.

During the arrest, Senthamizh, a 27-year-old fisherman from Karaikal, suffered a gunshot wound when the Sri Lankan Navy opened fire. The bullets struck his right leg, and he received medical treatment in Sri Lanka before being repatriated.

Upon arrival at Chennai Airport, Senthamizh was immediately transported by ambulance to MGM Private Hospital in Aminjikarai for further medical care.

The remaining 12 fishermen were welcomed by Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department officials and provided transportation to their respective hometowns.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had urged the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene and secure their release. This prompted Indian diplomats to negotiate with Sri Lankan authorities, leading to the fishermen’s freedom.

Emergency travel documents were issued to facilitate their return to India.

Since 2025, a total of 119 Indian fishermen and 16 boats have been apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities, further escalating tensions between the two countries.

VP Sesuraja, a Tamil Nadu fishermen’s leader, highlighted the severe financial burden on families of detained fishermen, who often struggle to pay hefty fines imposed by Sri Lanka.

The repeated arrests and boat seizures have instilled fear among Tamil Nadu’s fishing communities, with many now hesitant to venture into the sea.

In response to the continued detentions, fishermen’s associations across Tamil Nadu are planning massive protests.

Antony John, a leader from one such association, stated that all coastal districts would soon finalise a date for demonstrations against the ongoing arrests and boat confiscations.

He urged the Union government to take swift action to secure the release of all detained fishermen, retrieve impounded boats, and negotiate a bilateral agreement with Sri Lanka to prevent further incidents.

Fishermen’s associations have also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding urgent diplomatic measures to prevent mid-sea arrests and protect the livelihoods of coastal communities.

Rajagopal C.M., a fishermen’s leader from Thangachimadam, criticised the government’s inaction, pointing out that many Indian fishermen remain in Sri Lankan prisons. He further noted that since 2018, around 270 trawlers have been impounded, severely affecting the fishermen’s ability to earn a living.

Chief Minister Stalin reiterated the need for strong diplomatic intervention to prevent future arrests and ensure the safety of Tamil fishermen.

He emphasised that resolving this long-standing issue is crucial for the survival of the fishing community.