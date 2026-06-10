New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Wednesday.

The President’s office shared a picture of the meeting in a post on X.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Shri C Joseph Vijay called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said.

Vijay, who arrived in Delhi Wednesday on a three-day visit, also met Vice President CP Radhakrishnan.

The Vice President conveyed his heartfelt best wishes to the Chief Minister, expressing hopes that Tamil Nadu would be guided to new heights as a state filled with peace, progress, and prosperity, the Vice President posted on X.

Later, the TVK founder met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at 10, Janpath. The Congress is a constituent of the TVK-led ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay will participate in the Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog, scheduled to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, June 11.