Guwahati: Assam’s flood situation remained critical, with over 4.45 lakh people affected across six districts, even as rescue and relief operations were intensified by the state administration, officials said Tuesday.

According to the latest report issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), floodwaters have impacted 4,45,385 people in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metropolitan) districts.

Charaideo is the worst-affected district with nearly 1.88 lakh affected people, followed by Sivasagar where around 1.44 lakh residents have been hit by the deluge.

The ASDMA said 631 villages under 21 revenue circles remain submerged. Although the floods in Charaideo have caused widespread damage to homes, roads, educational institutions and agricultural land, no human casualties have been reported so far.

The inundation has affected 37,139.52 hectares of cropland, while more than 2.56 lakh livestock have been impacted. Officials said over 26,000 domestic animals have been washed away in the floods.

Among the major rivers, the Dhansiri (South) at Numaligarh continued to flow above the danger level, though no river has crossed its highest flood level.

The state government has stepped up relief efforts by operating 184 relief camps and distribution centres, where 28,695 displaced people are currently taking shelter. The inmates include 97 pregnant or lactating women and 42 persons with disabilities.

Rescue operations are continuing with personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and district administrations deploying 67 boats to evacuate stranded residents.

Floodwaters have also damaged critical infrastructure. Authorities reported that 171 houses were completely destroyed and 4,667 others suffered partial damage.

Several roads in Sivasagar, Jorhat and Charaideo have either been breached or submerged, while several primary schools have also reported flooding and structural damage.

Urban flooding was reported from Chandmari in Guwahati under the Dispur revenue circle, though no displacement of residents was recorded.

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Assam president Ahmad Ali Ayyubi said around 2,400 flood-affected families have received relief materials so far. He added that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are monitoring the situation closely, while the state government has ensured the supply of essential ration items in the affected areas.