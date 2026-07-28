New Delhi: The Congress Tuesday questioned the government’s track record in implementing the recommendations of the earlier high-level committee formed for suggesting reforms in the examination system and asked with what face Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now creating the Nandan Nilekani-led task force.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that after the last round of NTA blunders, the Modi government had set up the K Radhakrishnan-led high-level committee of experts to suggest reforms to the examination system.

It had produced 101 recommendations — 60 for the short-term, 30 for the medium-term and six for the government, Ramesh said on X.

Citing an analysis by a newspaper, Ramesh said that it shows that 27 of the 101 recommendations have not been implemented so far.

Worse, the Modi Government has deliberately misled the people. Ex-Mantri Pradhan announced in December 2024 that NTA would stop conducting recruitment exams as per the Committee’s recommendations. Yet, the NTA conducted several recruitment exams in 2025 and 2026, he said.

The Modi Government didn’t even appoint a full-time Director General of NTA for two years between the 2024 and 2026 paper leaks, Ramesh said.

Clearly, there was no political will or sincerity in implementing the Radhakrishnan Committee Report. With what face is the Pradhan Mantri now creating the Nandan Nilekani-led High-Powered Task Force? Given the track record of the Government, this report will also gather dust, the Congress general secretary said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday announced the constitution of a high-powered six-member task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to recommend reforms to make the examination system leak-proof.