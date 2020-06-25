Sundargarh: A 13-year-old girl who was impregnated by the IIC and other officials in Biramitrapur police station and later forced to terminate her pregnancy was admitted to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) after her health condition deteriorated Thursday.

The girl was taken for medical examination Thursday as she was bleeding profusely following the abortion. The incident has sparked sharp resentment in the area as various outfits demanded arrest of the six persons.

The district child protection officer (DCPO) Sribatsa Jena and Childline filed FIRs against six persons at Raiboga police station, Wednesday following which police registered cases against Biramitrapur IIC Anand Chandra Majhi, another police official, a doctor of Biramitrapur health centre, the step-father of the girl and his two friends.

The IIC has gone on leave after the matter came to light. The survivor will be provided with all security and assistance, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said. Sundargarh SP Saumya Mishra met the girl and took stock of the situation. A team led by DSP Jyotshna Pradhan started a probe into the matter on her direction.

The issue dates back to March 25 when the girl had come to witness a fair at Biramitrapur which was cancelled due to the lockdown. She failed to return home and was roaming near the bus-stand when a police patrolling team noticed her and brought her to the police station.

The IIC took the girl to the upper floor and raped her. The police officials dropped the girl at her home the next day. The girl was then regularly called to the police station and raped by the IIC and other police officials.