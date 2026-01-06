Basudevpur: Mid-day meals (MDM) were not prepared Monday at Shukadevpur Project Upper Primary (UP) School under the Basudevpur municipality, leaving 133 children without lunch, officials said.

The school cook did not prepare meals as funds for the MDM were unavailable, according to Headmaster Umesh Chandra Katha.

“The students remained without food because the cook could not carry out the preparation,” he said.

Following the incident, Assistant Block Education Officer (ABEO) Amiya Kumar Mahalik directed CRCC Sarbeshwar Mallick to investigate the matter.

The District Education Officer (DEO) has also been informed.

Local residents expressed concern over the incident, citing past complaints that students had been given substandard food and corporal punishment.

They demanded urgent administrative action to ensure proper implementation of the MDM scheme.

Officials said repeated lapses in providing quality meals had caused dissatisfaction in the community, prompting them to monitor the situation closely.