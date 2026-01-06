Bhubaneswar: With the Hockey India League 2025-2026 set to return to Bhubaneswar January 17, ticket sales went live Tuesday at 11:00 am IST. Hockey India has also announced that tickets will be free for fans eager to watch the matches live.

The League will hold its grand finale January 26.

Hockey India League (HIL) Governing Committee chairperson Dilip Tirkey said, “As the Hockey India League returns to the hockey hub of India in Bhubaneswar, there is certainly a lot of excitement among hockey fans in the region to come watch their favourite stars live in action. To encourage more fans to come to the stadium and enjoy the thrilling matches, Hockey India has made the tickets free of cost. I believe this will encourage more fans from across Odisha to come to Bhubaneswar and watch some exciting hockey.”

Bhola Nath Singh, a member of the Hockey India League (HIL) governing committee, also urged more fans to attend the matches in person. He said, “HIL will culminate in Bhubaneswar January 26 and we expect hockey fans to come and enjoy #hockeykajashn. We aimed to increase the fanbase for our sport across regions, and I believe the final in Bhubaneswar will witness a packed stadium.”

The league features eight men’s teams and four women’s teams, delivering fast-paced, exciting games with their newly redesigned formats.

In the Men’s HIL, Kalinga Lancers are leading the points table in its first phase in Chennai. The team made a winning start to their HIL campaign with a 4-2 victory at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium Sunday.

Meanwhile, the SG Pipers have already booked their final spot in the women’s HIL as table toppers. They secured their final berth in the women’s tournament after the Soorma Hockey Club defeated the Ranchi Royals Monday.

IANS