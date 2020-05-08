Aurangabad: At least 14 migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train. The tragic incident took place in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra Friday morning, police said.

Two other labourers were injured in the tragic mishap which took place at 5.15 am under the Karmad Police station jurisdiction. Their condition is said to be critical, an official said.

Returning home

The workers were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna in central Maharashtra along rail tracks. They were returning to their home state Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station informed.

They were sleeping on rail tracks due to exhaustion when they were run over by the goods train coming from Jalna, he said.

Police statement

“The labourers, working in a steel factory in Jalna, left for their home state on foot last (Thursday) night. They came till Karmad and slept on tracks as they were tired,” police officer Santosh Khetmalas said.

Fourteen workers lost their lives in the mishap, while two others were injured. Three labourers who were also part of the group survived as they were sleeping some distance away from rail tracks. Further details are awaited, the police officials.

