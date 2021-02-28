Sriharikota, (AP): ISRO has lined up 14 missions for launch in 2021, including the space agency’s first unmanned mission later this year. This information was shared by ISRO chairman K Sivan said here Sunday. He was addressing scientists at the Mission Control Centre here after the successful launch of Amazona-1 of Brazil and 18 other satellites. “Definitely our hands are full. We are going to have something like 14 missions this year. Seven launch vehicle missions and six satellite missions, as well as our first unmanned mission by the end of the year. That is our target and the scientists are working on that,” the ISRO chairman informed.

ISRO plans to take up two unmanned space missions before the ‘Gaganyaan’-manned space mission. The Gaganyaan mission envisages sending three Indians to space by 2022. The four test pilots selected for the mission are currently undergoing training in Russia.

Sivan expressed hope that his team would rise to the occasion as usual and meet all the targets set by the ISRO.

The launch was telecast live on Doordarshan and was available in the ISRO website, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated NSIL and ISRO on the success of the first dedicated commercial launch of Amazonia-1 Mission. He said this development ushers in a new era of space reforms in India.

The Prime Minister’s message comes after India successfully placed into orbit Sunday morning 19 satellites including Brazil’s earth observation satellite Amazonia-1-the primary passenger-in a textbook style. The multiple satellite launch space mission that lasted just under two hours was one of the longest for PSLV.

“Congratulations to NSIL and @isro on the success of the 1st dedicated commercial launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission. This ushers in a new era of Space reforms in the country. 18 co-passengers included four small satellites that showcase dynamism and innovation of our youth,” Modi tweeted.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its commercial arm New Space India Limited (NSIL) were engaged in the mission.