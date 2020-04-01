Pune: Samples of 14 persons who attended a congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin area and returned here have tested negative for coronavirus, a health official said Wednesday. It definitely came as a huge relief for the city’s health authorities. Test results of samples of 21 others were awaited, the official added.

One hundred and 82 persons who returned from the Tablighi Jamaat have been identified across five districts of western Maharashtra: Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur.

According to the district administration, 136 of these people were from Pune and 70 of them have been traced. “Thirty-five samples from this group who attended the Tablighi Jamaat were sent and so far results of 14 have been received. Fortunately all reports are negative,” said the senior official.

Meanwhile in a separate development in Lucknow the Uttar Pradesh Police registered Wednesday 23 FIRs against over 100 foreigners who had violated visa rules and participated in Tablighi Jamaat activities in New Delhi. They said over 100 foreigners, who are at present under quarantine, have been booked under the Foreigners Act as they were indulging in religious activities. They said 236 foreigners were identified in the state and were put under quarantine.

PTI